  • 5 Indian Batters Who Scored More ODI Hundreds Than Sachin Tendulkar in Australia: From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman

5 Indian Batters Who Scored More ODI Hundreds Than Sachin Tendulkar in Australia: From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman

From Virat Kohli to VVS Laxman, here are five Indian batters who have scored more ODI centuries in Australia than Sachin Tendulkar, who managed just one hundred there in March 2008.

Virat Kohli
1/5

Virat Kohli

Five ODI hundreds in Australia, including the much-remembered 2012 knock against Sri Lanka, showing cross-format domination.

Rohit Sharma
2/5

Rohit Sharma

Five ODI hundreds in Australia, featuring a scintillating knock of 171, were key to India’s 2015 World Cup.

VVS Laxman
3/5

VVS Laxman

Three ODI hundreds while touring Australia in 2003-04, showing great consistency under the aegis of Sourav Ganguly.

Gautam Gambhir
4/5

Gautam Gambhir

Two ODI hundreds in Australia during the 2007-08 tour, scoring crucial runs for India's historic tri-series win.

Shikhar Dhawan
5/5

Shikhar Dhawan

Two ODI hundreds in Australia: one in the 2015 World Cup and another in Canberra in 2016.

