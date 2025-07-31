5 Indian Batters With Most Runs at The Oval (Test Cricket)

  • Home>
The final Test at Kennington Oval is just around the corner, and Team India has it all to play for. Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Men in Blue must deliver a top-tier performance to level things  and The Oval might just be the perfect stage for a comeback. As India prepares for one last push to square the series, let’s take a look at the top five Indian batters with the most Test runs at The Oval.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
1/5

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is the highest scoring Indian test cricketer on this ground with 443 runs which includes two centuries.

2/5

Sachin Tendulkar

The master blaster has scored 272 runs at this venue, which includes three fifties in six innings.

3/5

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has scored a total of 253 on this ground which includes a memorable knock of 187.

4/5

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has so far scored 249 runs which includes a glorious 149 in 2018.

5/5

Gundappa Viswanath

Gundappa Viswanath scored a total of 241 runs across three tests in 1971 and 1982.

