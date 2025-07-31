5 Indian Batters With Most Runs at The Oval (Test Cricket)
The final Test at Kennington Oval is just around the corner, and Team India has it all to play for. Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Men in Blue must deliver a top-tier performance to level things and The Oval might just be the perfect stage for a comeback. As India prepares for one last push to square the series, let’s take a look at the top five Indian batters with the most Test runs at The Oval.
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid is the highest scoring Indian test cricketer on this ground with 443 runs which includes two centuries.
Sachin Tendulkar
The master blaster has scored 272 runs at this venue, which includes three fifties in six innings.
Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri has scored a total of 253 on this ground which includes a memorable knock of 187.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has so far scored 249 runs which includes a glorious 149 in 2018.
Gundappa Viswanath
Gundappa Viswanath scored a total of 241 runs across three tests in 1971 and 1982.