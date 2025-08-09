LIVE TV
  • 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In SENA Countries

5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In SENA Countries

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of Indian run-scorers in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries with a staggering 5,387 runs at an average of 51.30, including 17 centuries. He is followed by Rahul Dravid with 3,909 runs and Virat Kohli with 3,781. VVS Laxman and Cheteshwar Pujara round out the top five. These batters have been pillars of India’s overseas success.

1/5

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has scored most runs in SENA countries in tests with 5,387 runs in 63 matches.

2/5

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid scored a total of 3,909 runs in 46 test matches in SENA nations.

3/5

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has scored a total of 3,781 runs in 48 test matches played in these countries.

4/5

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman scored 2,710 runs in 41 test matches played in these countries.

5/5

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara played 41 tests in SENA countries and scored a total of 2,558.

