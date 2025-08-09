5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In SENA Countries

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of Indian run-scorers in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries with a staggering 5,387 runs at an average of 51.30, including 17 centuries. He is followed by Rahul Dravid with 3,909 runs and Virat Kohli with 3,781. VVS Laxman and Cheteshwar Pujara round out the top five. These batters have been pillars of India’s overseas success.