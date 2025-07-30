5 Indian Bowlers (Pacers) Who Made Test Debut in England

  • Home>
Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana and Chennai Super Kings pacer, received his dream call-up as he was handed his debut cap ahead of the 4th Test against England in Manchester. Over the years, several Indian fast bowlers have made their red-ball debut in England, here’s a look at a few notable names.

July 30, 2025
Mohammad Nissar

Mohammad Nissar made his debut in England in 1932 in India's first test match.

Venkatesh Prasad

Venkatesh Prasad made his test debut in 1996 at Edgbaston and took 6 wickets.

Amar Singh

Amar Singh also made his test debut in England in 1932 which was India's first test match.

Jahangir Khan

Jahangir Khan too made his test debut in England in 1932 and took 4 wickets.

Madan Lal

Madan Lal made his test debut in England in 1974 at Manchester took two wickets.

