  • 5 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In SENA Test Wins

5 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In SENA Test Wins

In India’s overseas Test victories in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), Jasprit Bumrah leads the pack, showcasing his dominance in foreign conditions. Here is a look at India’s 5 bowlers with most test wickets in winning cause in SENA countries.

By: Last Updated: August 9, 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
1/5

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah leads the pack with 63 wickets across all test wins played in SENA countires.

2/5

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has grabbed 51 wickets in SENA countries in test matches (winning cause) so far.

3/5

Erapalli Prasanna

The former Indian spinner has taken 38 wickets in SENA countries in winning cause.

4/5

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar

The former leg break bowler has taken 34 wickets in SENA countries.

5/5

Ishant Sharma

The Indian pacer managed 34 Wickets in SENA countries in winning cause.

Tags:

5 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In SENA Test Wins - Photo Gallery

