5 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In SENA Test Wins
In India’s overseas Test victories in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), Jasprit Bumrah leads the pack, showcasing his dominance in foreign conditions. Here is a look at India’s 5 bowlers with most test wickets in winning cause in SENA countries.
1/5
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah leads the pack with 63 wickets across all test wins played in SENA countires.
2/5
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj has grabbed 51 wickets in SENA countries in test matches (winning cause) so far.
3/5
Erapalli Prasanna
The former Indian spinner has taken 38 wickets in SENA countries in winning cause.
4/5
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar
The former leg break bowler has taken 34 wickets in SENA countries.
5/5
Ishant Sharma
The Indian pacer managed 34 Wickets in SENA countries in winning cause.