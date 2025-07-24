  • Home>
5 Indian Dishes That Have A World Wide Fan Base: In Pics

Indian food has won hearts, not just in India but all over the world. The dishes with their mesmerizing smell and intricate spices, they give the taste of home in a home far away. Indian cuisine goes far beyond just being a meal; it’s a story on a plate, described by rich flavours, and deep-rooted cultural traditions. From popular restaurants in New York to cozy cafés in Paris, Indian dishes are now global favourites. Each recipe is unique in its own, with customised ingredients, family traditions and a hint of culinary wisdom. Indian food is truly made special by every small change that it goes through. Whether it’s the crispy bite of a samosa or the creamy richness of chicken tikka masala, these dishes have earned a loyal following worldwide. This list presents to you some of the most famous Indian dishes found all over the world.

By: Last Updated: July 24, 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/5

Chicken Tikka Masala

Tender chicken chunks marinated in spices, grilled, and simmered in a rich, creamy tomato-based gravy. A beloved Indo-British curry, best enjoyed with naan.

2/5

Samosa

Crispy, golden pastry triangles filled with spicy potato and peas. A popular Indian snack, perfect with chutney and tea—crunchy, savoury, and deeply satisfying.

3/5

Gol-Guppe/Pani Puri

Crispy hollow puris filled with spicy, tangy water, mashed potatoes, and chickpeas. A burst of flavours in every bite, India’s favourite street snack.

4/5

Biryani

Fragrant basmati rice layered with marinated meat, saffron, and spices. Slow-cooked to perfection, this royal dish is a celebration of aroma, flavour, and tradition.

5/5

Masala Tea

Aromatic blend of black tea, milk, and spices like cardamom, ginger, and cloves. Comforting and energizing, it's a daily ritual across Indian households.

