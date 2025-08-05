5 Indian Pacers With Most Wickets Against England
India’s pace legacy against England is marked by stellar performances. Kapil Dev leads the pack with 85 wickets in 27 matches, showcasing his enduring class. Jasprit Bumrah follows closely with 74 in just 17 Tests, while Siraj, Shami, and Ishant have all made significant impacts with the ball.
Kapil Dev
The Haryana Hurricane tops the lists with 85 wickets in 27 test matches against England.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has taken 74 wickets in 17 matches against England so far.
Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma, who is famous for 7-wicket haul at Lord's has taken a total of 67 wickets from 23 test matches against England.
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj has taken 50 wickets in total against England in just 16 test matches so far.
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami has grabbed total of 44 wickets in 14 test matches against England.