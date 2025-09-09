LIVE TV
5 Jaw Dropping Pictures Of Sanya Malhotra That Will Give You Major Fashion Goals

Sanya Malhotra is one of the popular actresses of the Bollywood and has cemented her position amongst the top notch actresses with her impeccable acting skills. Not only acting, Sanya is also a footforward when it comes to maintaining her fitness. She is currently in the headlines due to her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. These 5 pictures will prove that how

By: Last Updated: September 9, 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Sanya Malhotra
1/5

Sanya Malhotra in three piece ensemble

Sanya Malhotra makes the fashion traffic stop and stare with her three piece rust coloured ensemble.

Sanya Malhotra in a three-piece suit
2/5

Sanya Malhotra in a three-piece suit

In this bookmark worthy fashion statement, Sanya Malhotra donnes a three-piece suit by Urvashi Kaur.

Sanya Malhotra in Green saree
3/5

Sanya Malhotra in Green saree

Sanya Malhotra looks breathtakingly beautiful in this saree with a border having flower imprints.

Sanya Malhotra in lehenga
4/5

Sanya Malhotra in lehenga

Sanya Malhotra looks drop dead gorgeous in this lehenga which she paired with a blouse having floral embroidery pattern.

Sanya Malhotra's looks from her sister's wedding
5/5

Sanya Malhotra's looks from her sister's wedding

In these outfits worn during her sister's wedding, Sanya Malhotra draped herself in an ivory and gold outfit.

