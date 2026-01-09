LIVE TV
5 Masala Films You Can Watch With Your Partner

A perfect pick for couple movie nights, this list brings together Bollywood masala films packed with intense chemistry, emotional drama, and unapologetic romance.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 9, 2026 16:26:20 IST
When Romance Gets a Little Bold
1/9

When Romance Gets a Little Bold

Some Bollywood films are perfect for couples high on drama, strong chemistry, bold romance and emotional intensity. These masala films bring passion, longing and unforgettable moments.

Jism
2/9

Jism

Sultry chemistry, forbidden attraction and intense intimacy. Jism blends passion and suspense, making it a classic, bold Bollywood watch for couples.

Murder
3/9

Murder

Extramarital desire, steamy scenes and emotional conflict. Murder became iconic for its bold storytelling and unforgettable romantic tension.

Aashiqui 2
4/9

Aashiqui 2

Raw love is physical closeness and emotional depth. The chemistry and intimacy feel personal, intense and deeply romantic.

Befikre
5/9

Befikre

Kissing challenges carefree romance and modern love. Befikre celebrates physical affection and playful intimacy unapologetically.

Kabir Singh
6/9

Kabir Singh

Obsessive love is raw emotions and intense physical chemistry. The film doesn’t shy away from passion, making it a bold couple watch.

Why These Films Work for Couples
7/9

Why These Films Work for Couples

Strong chemistry, bold kissing scenes, emotional conflict and sensual storytelling make these films ideal for intimate movie nights together.

Bold yet Story-Driven
8/9

Bold yet Story-Driven

Masala romance isn’t just entertainment; it’s emotion, desire and connection. These Bollywood films bring heat, drama and passion, perfect for couples wanting something intense yet cinematic.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

