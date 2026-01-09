5 Morning Drinks That Support Digestion and Immunity
Starting your day with the right drink can boost digestion, improve immunity, and energize your body. These easy morning drinks help flush out toxins and set a healthy tone for the day.
Warm Lemon Water
Helps detox the body and kickstarts metabolism.
Rich in vitamin C, it supports immunity and skin health.
Jeera (Cumin) Water
Aids digestion and reduces bloating.
Supports weight management and gut health.
Ginger–Turmeric Tea
Powerful anti-inflammatory drink for immunity.
Helps fight infections and improves circulation.
Green Tea
Packed with antioxidants that boost metabolism.
Supports heart health and improves focus.
Amla Juice
Strengthens immunity and improves digestion.
Great for hair, skin, and overall vitality.