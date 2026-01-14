LIVE TV
5 Most Effective Dieting Methods to Transform Your Body and Support Long Term Health

Dieting is a way to improve health and manage weight. Here are five popular types of dieting you can try.

Published: January 14, 2026 17:00:36 IST
Ketogenic Diet
1/6

Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet focuses on eating high fat and low carbohydrate foods. It helps the body burn fat for energy and can support weight loss and better focus.

Intermittent Fasting
2/6

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting focuses on when you eat rather than what you eat. Common methods include fasting for sixteen hours and eating for eight hours. It can help with weight management and metabolism.

Mediterranean Diet
3/6

Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet includes fruits vegetables whole grains fish and olive oil. It promotes heart health and balanced nutrition.

Plant Based Diet
4/6

Plant Based Diet

A plant based diet focuses on fruits vegetables legumes nuts and seeds. It can improve digestion reduce disease risk and support weight loss.

Paleo Diet
5/6

Paleo Diet

The Paleo diet includes lean meats fish fruits vegetables nuts and seeds while avoiding processed foods and sugar. It supports energy weight loss and overall health.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided is for general knowledge and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

