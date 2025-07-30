5 Most Irresistible Journalist Rom-Coms That’ll Steal Your Heart!

If you haven’t swooned over journalist rom-coms, honey, oh, how you have missed the most mouth-watering, delicious cocktails served at the cinema! These classics have quite an intoxicating concoction featuring sharp-witted reporters, scandalous scoops, and heart-pounding romance to leave anyone weak at the knees.

From Katherine Heigl and James Marsden sizzling chemistry giving major couple goals in 27 dressed to Kate Hudson’s hilarious and iconic character in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, a chaotic plus steamy banter equals front-page exclusive.

And not only are the films romantic comedies but a dose of serotonin, with journalists chasing headlines and heartbeats. So warm up your couch and grab your popcorn because these movies are perfect for a movie date or your solo cozy night. These movies are going to make you ask more, so don’t miss out and check out these best five classics.