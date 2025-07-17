Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025

- Home>
Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey in 2025! From Coldplay’s grand tour to Enrique Iglesias’ much-awaited return, here are 5 exciting concerts in India you won’t want to miss.
India's Music Industry
India's music industry is growing very quickly, and the largest performers are going to play in 2025. From Enrique Iglesias to Coldplay, here are five shows where you need to book an amazing holiday.
Coldplay – "Music of the Spheres" Tour
Coldplay, one of Britain's most popular bands, is heading to Mumbai in January 2025. Get ready for lights, audience engagement, tear-jerking ballads, and a green show like never before.
Cigarettes After Sex - Indian Tour
The indie-pop band will captivate audiences in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. With soothing singing, peaceful visuals, and authentic lyrics, it's an emotional show you cannot afford to miss.
Lollapalooza India 2025
The large music festival in Mumbai will take place in March . There will be popular artists such as Shawn Mendes, Green Day, and Zedd. There will be music, good energy, and great memories to make in the two days.
Travis Scott - Circus Maximus Tour
Travis Scott will be performing in Mumbai and Delhi in October-November 2025. His concerts will feature high-energy beats, excellent visuals, and hit songs that will make this a rocking concert.
Enrique Iglesias – The Grand Comeback
A Latin pop band is coming back to India after 13 years. They will be live in Mumbai in October. Be prepared to dance, sing, and listen to chartbusters "Bailando" and "Hero" live.
Disclaimer
Concert dates, venues, and artist appearances are subject to change. Please refer to official ticketing websites and artist pages for the most accurate and up-to-date information before making travel plans.