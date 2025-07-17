LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Live TV
TRENDING |
mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight mitochondrial donation therapy DOJ bangladesh Alaska Earthquake Druze community Alaska Jelly Roll Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025

Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey in 2025! From Coldplay’s grand tour to Enrique Iglesias’ much-awaited return, here are 5 exciting concerts in India you won’t want to miss.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
1/7

India's Music Industry

India's music industry is growing very quickly, and the largest performers are going to play in 2025. From Enrique Iglesias to Coldplay, here are five shows where you need to book an amazing holiday.

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
2/7

Coldplay – "Music of the Spheres" Tour

Coldplay, one of Britain's most popular bands, is heading to Mumbai in January 2025. Get ready for lights, audience engagement, tear-jerking ballads, and a green show like never before.

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
3/7

Cigarettes After Sex - Indian Tour

The indie-pop band will captivate audiences in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. With soothing singing, peaceful visuals, and authentic lyrics, it's an emotional show you cannot afford to miss.

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
4/7

Lollapalooza India 2025

The large music festival in Mumbai will take place in March . There will be popular artists such as Shawn Mendes, Green Day, and Zedd. There will be music, good energy, and great memories to make in the two days.

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
5/7

Travis Scott - Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott will be performing in Mumbai and Delhi in October-November 2025. His concerts will feature high-energy beats, excellent visuals, and hit songs that will make this a rocking concert.

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
6/7

Enrique Iglesias – The Grand Comeback

A Latin pop band is coming back to India after 13 years. They will be live in Mumbai in October. Be prepared to dance, sing, and listen to chartbusters "Bailando" and "Hero" live.

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

Concert dates, venues, and artist appearances are subject to change. Please refer to official ticketing websites and artist pages for the most accurate and up-to-date information before making travel plans.

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery
Check These 5 Upcoming Concerts in India Worth Travelling For: Coldplay, Travis Scott, Enrique & More in 2025 - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?