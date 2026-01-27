LIVE TV
  5 Must Try Foods From Around the World That Every Food Lover Needs to Experience at Least Once

5 Must Try Foods From Around the World That Every Food Lover Needs to Experience at Least Once

Exploring global cuisine is a delicious adventure. From street food to gourmet dishes, these five foods are must tries for every food lover.

Published By: Published: January 27, 2026 17:16:14 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sushi – Japan
Sushi – Japan

Sushi is a Japanese culinary masterpiece made with perfectly seasoned rice and fresh fish. Must try varieties include nigiri, sashimi and otoro (fatty tuna). Authentic sushi offers a delicate balance of flavor and texture.

Neapolitan Pizza – Italy
Neapolitan Pizza – Italy

The original Neapolitan pizza is famous for its soft, airy crust, simple tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil. Baking in a wood fired oven gives it a signature slightly charred flavor.

Tacos al Pastor – Mexico
Tacos al Pastor – Mexico

Tacos al Pastor feature marinated pork cooked on a vertical spit, served with pineapple and corn tortillas. This iconic Mexican street food combines sweet, smoky, and spicy flavors.

Croissant – France
Croissant – France

A classic French croissant is buttery, flaky, and light. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack, the croissant is a symbol of French pastry mastery with its delicate layers.

Biryani – India
Biryani – India

Biryani is a fragrant rice dish cooked with spices, meat, or vegetables. Popular varieties include Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, and Kolkata biryani, each offering a unique taste and aroma.

