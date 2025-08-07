LIVE TV
5 Nations With Most Test Wins Against Zimbabwe

New Zealand remains unbeaten against Zimbabwe in Test cricket, winning 12 of their 18 encounters. They’ve dominated the last seven matches, with four victories by an innings. Here’s a look at five teams with the most Test wins against the African nation.

1/5

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan cricket team holds the record of most wins against Zimbabwe in test cricket. Out of 20 test matches, Sri Lanka has won 14 and Zimbabwe none so far.

2/5

New Zealand

New Zealand too, remains unbeaten. They have won 12 test matches out of 18 against Zimbabwe and lost none.

3/5

Pakistan

Pakistan has played 19 test matches against Zimbabwe and won 12 and lost 3.

4/5

South Africa

South Africa has 10 out of 11 tests and lost none against Zimbabwe.

5/5

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has won 9 test matches and lost 8 against Zimbabwe out of 20 matches played till date.

