TRENDING |
  5 Nutritious Chai Companions Better Than Biscuits

5 Nutritious Chai Companions Better Than Biscuits

Chai time doesn’t have to include unhealthy biscuits or rusks. Instead, choose nutritious snacks like roasted makhanas, millet crackers, sprouts chaat, and traditional foods like dhokla or dry fruits for a delicious and energy-boosting tea break.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 12, 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
1/6

Healthy Snack with Chai

Chai time should not necessarily mean unhealthy snacking. Try some nutritious and tasty alternatives that offer a steady dose of energy and make your tea break worthwhile, rather than grabbing some biscuits or rusks.

2/6

Roasted and Air-Popped Snacks

Roasted makhanas, air-popped popcorn, and crunchy chickpeas provide tasty, protein-rich, guilt-free options. Light and satisfying, they are a great accompaniment to your tea without all the extra oil, and good for daily snacking.

3/6

Pulsed-Based Options

Millet crackers, oats cookies, or wheat khakhras. All are loaded with fiber and other nutrients that digest slowly and keep you full for a long time. They thus upgrade your chai break in terms of wholesome value and deliciousness.

4/6

Chaat and Mixtures

Sprouts chaat, murmura bhel, or roasted poha mix are your spicy, crunchy, and nutritious options. Full of flavor and texture, they are perfect to curb evening hunger pangs, minus the guilt.

5/6

Traditional Saves

Dhokla, idlis, and dry fruits are traditional yet health-conscious tea accompaniments. Low in fat and easy to make, they are a great nibble for your daily cup.

6/6

Remember

You should go for minimally processed, low-sugar snacks in moderate amounts. Start making smart chai pairings, which will help you balance the taste and nutrition. It will keep your energy stable and your tea ritual both enjoyable and health-friendly.

