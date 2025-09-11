5 Oldest Countries In The World: You Won’t Believe Their History
While modern nation-states with fixed borders are relatively recent, several regions have retained their cultural and political identities for thousands of years.
From the pyramids of Egypt to the ancient cities of Iran, these countries showcase remarkable historical continuity that connects the past with the present.
Egypt
Egypt, unified around 3100 BCE by King Narmer, is one of the world’s oldest civilizations. The pyramids of Giza and the Nile’s enduring culture define its ancient heritage.
Iran
Iran’s roots trace back to the Elamite civilization around 3200 BCE. The Achaemenid Empire and cities like Susa highlight its long cultural and political continuity.
China
China’s history stretches back to the Shang Dynasty (c. 1600 BCE), with enduring cultural, linguistic, and philosophical traditions surviving through dynasties and invasions.
San Marino
Founded in 301 CE by Saint Marinus, San Marino has preserved its sovereignty and constitution, making it the world’s oldest existing constitutional framework.
India
Its Vedic period and rich cultural heritage continue to influence modern India.