5 Pakistani Players That Could Give India A Bad Time In Asia Cup 2025

Even without stars like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan have match winners who can genuinely pose a threat to India in the Asia Cup 2025. There are aggressive batters at the top of the order who could threaten such as Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub. As well as this, Shaheen Rajid and Haris Rauf provide the bowling firepower that can disrupt key partnerships. Lastly, Salman Agha’s captaincy certainly adds a level of depth to a good Pakistan side, and if India does take one or more of these threats lightly or doesn’t manage momentum changes properly we could see the balance of the match swing Pakistan’s way.