5 Pakistani Players That Could Give India A Bad Time In Asia Cup 2025
Even without stars like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan have match winners who can genuinely pose a threat to India in the Asia Cup 2025. There are aggressive batters at the top of the order who could threaten such as Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub. As well as this, Shaheen Rajid and Haris Rauf provide the bowling firepower that can disrupt key partnerships. Lastly, Salman Agha’s captaincy certainly adds a level of depth to a good Pakistan side, and if India does take one or more of these threats lightly or doesn’t manage momentum changes properly we could see the balance of the match swing Pakistan’s way.
Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar is a left handed opener with an aggressive approach to counter powerful attacks, in particular, when he is the first to get there. He has also a track record of scoring well against India which puts pressure on the Indian top order. In case he begins fast, he may disrupt the bowling and put India on the defensive or reactive mode very early.
Saim Ayub
Saim Ayub is a relatively new talent yet he appears fearless at the batting front having no hesitation to go on bowlers. He is dangerous because of his ability to pursue spin or pace in the power play and India does not take advantage of the initial overs. In the case of India, it is vital to get him out on the cheap, since once he is in he can pick up quite well.
Salman Agha
Salman Agha as captain has extra responsibility and may lead by example to Pakistan. In case he has a big innings, it will give their batting a lift and provide India with pressure. His leadership pressure will be put to test and particularly in a high stake match.
Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen is one of the most feared fast bowlers in T20 in the world and he is known to perform well with new ball and at the beginning of an innings. He is able to create early breakthroughs, swing, and bounce, and this might shake even best batters. India will have to take his spells with a lot of care, otherwise he can easily spoil their top line.
Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf also introduces express pace and delivery in death overs and confounds slowballs and yorkers. He has been through the tightest of tight spots in matches which puts him at an advantage in high-pressure matches. Providing the lower order or middle overs of India are left open, Haris will cause huge damage.