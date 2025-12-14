5 Players With ₹2 Crore Base Price Who Could Spark Massive Bidding Wars From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH at IPL 2026 Auction
The IPL 2026 auction is set to witness intense bidding battles, especially for players listed at the Rs 2 crore base price, a category that often produces surprise big-money deals. With franchises like RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH all looking to plug key gaps in their squads, these seven players could attract bids despite entering the auction at the top base bracket.
Here’s a look at the Rs 2 crore players who could fetch big bucks and become game-changers at the IPL 2026 Auction scheduled to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Cameron Green
Cameron Green is regarded as one of the most dynamic all-rounders in modern cricket. Renowned for his power-hitting ability and useful medium-pace bowling, Green has the knack of changing the course of a match on his own.
David Miller
David Miller is a reliable finisher and among the most feared middle-order batters in T20 cricket. Known for his knack for scoring at a rapid pace in high-pressure situations, he has consistently delivered match-winning performances for South Africa. David Miller’s compsure, experience, and explosive hitting make him a strong game-changing prospect at the IPL 2026 auction.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer has emerged as a familiar face in Indian cricket, thanks to his aggressive batting and useful medium-pace bowling. Capable of slotting in at multiple positions in the batting order and adjusting to different match scenarios, he offers valuable flexibility to IPL sides.
Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone is a T20 force known for his fearless, attacking approach that can tear apart bowling line-ups. The England all-rounder adds value with his spin bowling and the ability to bat both in the top order and middle order, offering teams a strong two-way option. Liam Livingstone stands out as one of the most attractive picks for franchises at the IPL 2026 auction.
Ben Duckett
Ben Duckett is an elegant top-order batter known for his wide shot range and the ability to steady an innings or shift gears quickly when required. With experiences across T20 leagues worldwide, he brings reliability and balance to a team’s batting unit. His consistent form makes him a shrewd option for franchises at a Rs 2 crore base price.
Disclaimer
This article is based on player form, past performances, team requirements, and market trends at previous IPL auctions. The players mentioned and potential bidding scenarios are purely speculative and for informational purposes only. Actual auction outcomes, team strategies, and final bid values may vary depending on franchise decisions during the IPL 2026 auction.