  • 5 Quick And Easy Steps To Prepare Okra Curry At Home

5 Quick And Easy Steps To Prepare Okra Curry At Home

Learn to make delicious okra curry at home in 5 simple steps with easy preparation, flavorful spices, and quick cooking tips.

By: Last Updated: August 11, 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
1/6

Ingredients

250g okra (bhindi), chopped, 2 tbsp oil, 1 onion, chopped, 2 tomatoes, chopped, Spices: ½ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp red chilli powder, salt to taste.

2/6

Wash & Dry Okra

First, you need to rinse okra thoroughly, pat it completely dry to prevent stickiness, then chop evenly into small pieces for cooking.

3/6

Cook Okra

Afterwards, you have to heat one tablespoon of oil, sauté chopped okra on medium flame for 5–6 minutes until lightly cooked, then remove from the pan.

4/6

Prepare Masala

Take a pan, it can be the same pan, heat the remaining oil, and sauté finely chopped onion until golden brown. After that, add tomatoes and cook until soft.

5/6

Add Spices

Now, you are required to stir in turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Now, you need to cook the masala mixture until fragrant and the oil begins separating.

6/6

Combine & Simmer

Now, you are required to add sautéed okra into the masala, mix well, cover, and simmer for 3–4 minutes before serving hot with roti.

