5 Quick and Easy Vegan Snacks For Busy Days: Healthy Plant Based Snack Ideas Ready in Minutes
Looking for quick and healthy vegan snacks? Whether you need a midday boost or a late night bite, these easy to make options are delicious, nutritious, and ready in minutes.
Hummus & Veggie Sticks
Slice cucumbers, carrots, or bell peppers and dip in store bought or homemade hummus.
Prep time: 3–5 minutes.
Nut Butter & Apple Slices
Slice an apple and spread peanut or almond butter on each slice. Sprinkle with cinnamon for extra flavor.
Prep time: 2–3 minutes.
Avocado Toast
Mash avocado on whole grain bread, add a pinch of salt, pepper, and chili flakes. Optional: top with tomato slices or sprouts.
Prep time: 5 minutes.
Trail Mix
Mix nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. Add vegan chocolate chips for a treat.
Prep time: 1–2 minutes.
Chia Pudding
Mix 3 tbsp chia seeds with ½ cup plant-based milk and a dash of sweetener. Let it sit for 5–10 minutes or overnight for convenience. Top with berries.
Prep time: 5 minutes (or overnight prep).
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional dietary advice.