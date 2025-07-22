LIVE TV
  • 5 Quick and Effective Exercises to Build Muscle Fast at Home

5 Quick and Effective Exercises to Build Muscle Fast at Home

These five bodyweight exercises are push-ups, pike push-ups, plank to push-up, squats, and glute bridges. It helps build muscle fast at home with no equipment required.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
1/6

Push-Ups

Targeting the entire body with specific attention toward the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, push-ups are a great way to build upper-body strength using just your body weight. No equipment is needed.

2/6

Pike Push-Ups

It targets the shoulders and upper chest while emulating overhead presses. Increases shoulder stability and strength. Great for progressing toward handstand push-ups using body weight.

3/6

Plank to Push-Up

Core stability is combined with upper-body strength. Moving from a plank to a push-up position creates endurance for the arms and also builds strength and control in the core, all without any weights.

4/6

Squats

Strengthening the glutes, quads, and hamstrings. Building muscles of the lower body and balance. Cannot do it somewhere, it improves posture movements, hence improving mobility and efficiency in day-to-day functioning.

5/6

Glute Bridges

Activates the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Enhances hip mobility, improves posture, and tones the core. Good for corrective exercise and muscle building.

6/6

Disclaimer

This fitness advice is general. Consult a certified trainer or healthcare provider before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have health conditions.

