5 Quick and Healthy Dinner Recipes for Days When You’re Too Tired to Cook
After a long and exhausting day, cooking an elaborate meal can feel overwhelming. On such days, simple and quick dinner recipes can be a lifesaver. These easy dinner ideas require minimal effort, basic ingredients, and are perfect for when you’re too tired but still want a filling and comforting meal.
Vegetable Khichdi
A one-pot comfort meal made with rice, dal, and vegetables. It’s light on the stomach, filling, and requires minimal effort and time.
Paneer Bhurji
Quickly sauté crumbled paneer with onion, tomato, and basic spices. It’s high in protein and pairs well with roti or bread.
Vegetable Omelette
Whisk eggs with chopped vegetables and cook for a quick, nutritious dinner. Perfect when you need something fast and satisfying.
Curd Rice
Cooked rice mixed with curd and a little salt makes an instant, cooling meal. It’s great for digestion and needs almost no cooking.
Simple Veg Pulao
Use leftover rice or fresh rice with frozen or basic veggies. One pressure-cooker or pan meal that’s easy and comforting.