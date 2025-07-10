5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season
Traveling to the mountains during monsoon may seem tempting, but it poses serious risks like landslides, travel delays, poor visibility, and health hazards. It’s safer to plan your trip in clearer, drier months for a better experience.
Landslides and Roadblocks
A stream of rainfall increases landslides, causing road closures and death threats. The unstable terrain and falling rocks make it quite dangerous for travel and often result in a late arrival at the destination or tourists getting stranded on the road by tourists.
Poor Visibility and Slippery Trails
This is the set of conditions where constant rains and hypnotizing fog reduce visibility, making it risky for driving and trekking. Slippery trails can cause one to fall and be injured, especially when steep and uneven.
Disruption to Transportation
The rain delays flights, blocks roads, and cancels public transport. Thus, reaching your destination or even returning safely becomes very doubtful because of such spontaneous weather-related disruptions.
Issues with Health and Hygiene
Leech attacks, fungal diseases, and water pollution are all caused by excessive moisture. Sensitive persons may get allergies or respiratory issues if they spend too much time in moist environments.
Limited Outdoor Pursuits
Adventure, hiking, and visiting are restricted by these intense rains. Rain has caused numerous tourist attractions to shut. Their journey loses its attraction and becomes unworthy of the money spent.