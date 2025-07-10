LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season

5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season

Traveling to the mountains during monsoon may seem tempting, but it poses serious risks like landslides, travel delays, poor visibility, and health hazards. It’s safer to plan your trip in clearer, drier months for a better experience.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season - Gallery Image
1/5

Landslides and Roadblocks

A stream of rainfall increases landslides, causing road closures and death threats. The unstable terrain and falling rocks make it quite dangerous for travel and often result in a late arrival at the destination or tourists getting stranded on the road by tourists.

5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season - Gallery Image
2/5

Poor Visibility and Slippery Trails

This is the set of conditions where constant rains and hypnotizing fog reduce visibility, making it risky for driving and trekking. Slippery trails can cause one to fall and be injured, especially when steep and uneven.

5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season - Gallery Image
3/5

Disruption to Transportation

The rain delays flights, blocks roads, and cancels public transport. Thus, reaching your destination or even returning safely becomes very doubtful because of such spontaneous weather-related disruptions.

5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season - Gallery Image
4/5

Issues with Health and Hygiene

Leech attacks, fungal diseases, and water pollution are all caused by excessive moisture. Sensitive persons may get allergies or respiratory issues if they spend too much time in moist environments.

5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season - Gallery Image
5/5

Limited Outdoor Pursuits

Adventure, hiking, and visiting are restricted by these intense rains. Rain has caused numerous tourist attractions to shut. Their journey loses its attraction and becomes unworthy of the money spent.

5 Reasons To Avoid Mountain Trips During the Monsoon Season - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?