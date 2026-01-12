5 Red Flags That Your Diet Isn’t Sustainable
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains that an unsustainable diet often shows subtle warning signs, loss of joy, food fear, imbalance, and over dependence on supplements. True nutrition should support both health and everyday living.
The Diet Red Flag Nobody Talks About
Not all diets fail loudly. Some quietly drain your energy, joy and confidence before you even realise it explains nutritionist Rujuta in her recent instagram post.
When One Nutrient Takes Over Your Plate
If your diet is obsessed with just one nutrient (usually protein), it creates imbalance in your gut and overall health.
When You Miss Flavour More Than Food
Cutting out condiments completely often leads to late night cravings for salty spicy or sweet foods.
Weight Loss That Costs Confidence
If eating less roti or rice makes you anxious, confused or insecure, the diet isn’t supporting your mind or body.
When Celebrations Start Feeling Like ‘Cheat Days’
If festive foods feel like guilt trips instead of joy, your diet is distancing you from culture and community.
Too Many Supplements, Too Little Comfort
Relying on probiotic drinks and digestive fixes often signals that real food balance is missing.
When Your Stomach Never Feels Truly Clear
Constant heaviness means your body isn’t settling; no supplement can replace consistent simple meals.
Sustainable Eating Looks Like This
Food should nourish your body and your life, home-cooked, balanced, and enjoyable - without becoming your life’s only focus.
