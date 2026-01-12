LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Red Flags That Your Diet Isn’t Sustainable

5 Red Flags That Your Diet Isn’t Sustainable

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains that an unsustainable diet often shows subtle warning signs, loss of joy, food fear, imbalance, and over dependence on supplements. True nutrition should support both health and everyday living.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 12, 2026 17:23:06 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Diet Red Flag Nobody Talks About
1/9

The Diet Red Flag Nobody Talks About

Not all diets fail loudly. Some quietly drain your energy, joy and confidence before you even realise it explains nutritionist Rujuta in her recent instagram post.

You Might Be Interested In
When One Nutrient Takes Over Your Plate
2/9

When One Nutrient Takes Over Your Plate

If your diet is obsessed with just one nutrient (usually protein), it creates imbalance in your gut and overall health.

When You Miss Flavour More Than Food
3/9

When You Miss Flavour More Than Food

Cutting out condiments completely often leads to late night cravings for salty spicy or sweet foods.

You Might Be Interested In
Weight Loss That Costs Confidence
4/9

Weight Loss That Costs Confidence

If eating less roti or rice makes you anxious, confused or insecure, the diet isn’t supporting your mind or body.

When Celebrations Start Feeling Like ‘Cheat Days’
5/9

When Celebrations Start Feeling Like ‘Cheat Days’

If festive foods feel like guilt trips instead of joy, your diet is distancing you from culture and community.

Too Many Supplements, Too Little Comfort
6/9

Too Many Supplements, Too Little Comfort

Relying on probiotic drinks and digestive fixes often signals that real food balance is missing.

When Your Stomach Never Feels Truly Clear
7/9

When Your Stomach Never Feels Truly Clear

Constant heaviness means your body isn’t settling; no supplement can replace consistent simple meals.

Sustainable Eating Looks Like This
8/9

Sustainable Eating Looks Like This

Food should nourish your body and your life, home-cooked, balanced, and enjoyable - without becoming your life’s only focus.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS