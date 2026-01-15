LIVE TV
  5 Simple Home Workout Exercises You Can Do Without Equipment

5 Simple Home Workout Exercises You Can Do Without Equipment

Staying active at home doesn’t require a gym or expensive equipment. With just a small space and a few minutes each day, you can keep your body fit and healthy. This simple home workout schedule is perfect for beginners, students, and anyone with a busy routine.

Published By: Published: January 15, 2026 17:38:28 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Jumping Jacks (5 minutes)
1/5
Jumping Jacks (5 minutes)

Helps warm up the body and improves blood circulation.

Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)
2/5

Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)

Strengthens legs, hips, and improves overall stamina.

Push-Ups (2–3 sets as per ability)
3/5

Push-Ups (2–3 sets as per ability)

Builds upper body strength and core stability.

Plank (30–60 seconds)
4/5

Plank (30–60 seconds)

Strengthens core muscles and improves posture.

Full Body Stretching (5 minutes)
5/5

Full Body Stretching (5 minutes)

Relaxes muscles and reduces stiffness after workout.

