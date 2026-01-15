5 Simple Home Workout Exercises You Can Do Without Equipment
Staying active at home doesn’t require a gym or expensive equipment. With just a small space and a few minutes each day, you can keep your body fit and healthy. This simple home workout schedule is perfect for beginners, students, and anyone with a busy routine.
Jumping Jacks (5 minutes)
Helps warm up the body and improves blood circulation.
Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)
Strengthens legs, hips, and improves overall stamina.
Push-Ups (2–3 sets as per ability)
Builds upper body strength and core stability.
Plank (30–60 seconds)
Strengthens core muscles and improves posture.
Full Body Stretching (5 minutes)
Relaxes muscles and reduces stiffness after workout.