5 Star Kids Set To Shine In Bollywood With Their 2025 Debuts

The year 2025 is shaping up to be a grand stage for Bollywood’s next generation as five-star kids gear up for their much-awaited debuts. Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahaan Panday, Rasha Thadani, and Aaman Devgan are stepping into the spotlight, backed by iconic family legacies and industry buzz. From glamorous appearances to massive social media followings, these fresh faces are already making headlines. With big production banners and diverse film genres lined up, audiences can expect a blend of style, talent, and fresh energy as these youngsters carve their path in Bollywood.