5 Star Kids Set To Shine In Bollywood With Their 2025 Debuts

The year 2025 is shaping up to be a grand stage for Bollywood’s next generation as five-star kids gear up for their much-awaited debuts. Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahaan Panday, Rasha Thadani, and Aaman Devgan are stepping into the spotlight, backed by iconic family legacies and industry buzz. From glamorous appearances to massive social media followings, these fresh faces are already making headlines. With big production banners and diverse film genres lined up, audiences can expect a blend of style, talent, and fresh energy as these youngsters carve their path in Bollywood.

5 starkids will make their Bollywood debuts in 2025 - Photo Gallery
1/5

Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Look

Shanaya Kapoor poses in an elegant satin dress against a dramatic backdrop with purple lighting. Her poised look reflects confidence ahead of her Bollywood debut.

2/5

Ibrahim Ali Khan At Bollywood party

: Dressed in a sharp black suit with a stylish open shirt, Ibrahim Ali Khan radiates charm at a glamorous Bollywood event, giving a sneak peek into his star potential.

3/5

Ahaan Panday At A Red-Carpet Event

Ahaan Panday looks dashing in a graphic black and white outfit during a celebrity awards night, hinting at his stylish screen presence ahead of his debut film

4/5

Rasha Thadani’s Party Appearance

Rasha Thadani steps out in a sleek black dress, all smiles at a high-profile Bollywood gathering. Her glam quotient is winning hearts even before her first film

5/5

Aaman Devgan's Promotional Shoot

With rugged good looks and a confident gaze, Aaman Devgan poses in a teal jacket layered over a white tee, ready for his big-screen action-packed debut.

