5 Step Korean Skincare Routine for Glass Skin: Simple K Beauty Steps for Healthy Glowing Skin
Korean skincare is globally loved for its focus on hydration gentle care and long term skin health. Unlike complicated routines the Korean approach can be customised into easy steps that suit all skin types. Here is a 5 step Korean skincare routine that helps you achieve clear dewy glass like skin with consistency.
Oil Cleanser Deeply Removes Makeup and Sunscreen
The first step in a Korean skincare routine starts with an oil based cleanser. It helps dissolve makeup sunscreen excess sebum and pollution without stripping the skin. Even oily and acne prone skin types benefit from this step as it keeps pores clean and prevents breakouts.
Water Based Cleanser Gently Cleanses the Skin
Following the oil cleanser a water based cleanser removes sweat and leftover impurities. This double cleansing method ensures a fresh clean base allowing skincare products to absorb better.
Toner Balances and Preps the Skin
Korean toners focus on hydration not harsh cleansing. This step helps balance the skins pH levels soothe irritation and prep the skin for serums and essences.
Essence or Serum Targets Skin Concerns
Essences and serums are the heart of Korean skincare. They address specific concerns like dullness acne fine lines and pigmentation while boosting hydration and glow.
Moisturiser Locks in Hydration
A lightweight Korean moisturiser seals all the previous steps and strengthens the skin barrier. It keeps skin plump soft and nourished throughout the day or night.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Skincare results may vary based on individual skin type and product selection.