5 Stunning Visa-Free And Visa-On-Arrival Destinations For Indians To Travel
International travel has never been easier for Indian passport holders. Many countries now offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry, making quick getaways a breeze.
From tropical islands and beach escapes to mountain adventures and cultural hotspots, September 2025 is the perfect month for Indian travellers to explore the world without visa hassles.
Thailand
Thailand’s visa-free scheme opens markets, beaches, and temples to Indian travellers.
Bali
Bali allows visa-free entry for Indians. Enjoy beaches, temples, rice terraces, and lively nightlife.
Mauritius
Indians can stay in Mauritius visa-free for up to 90 days. The island offers lagoons, coral reefs, and cultural diversity, ideal for honeymoons, family trips, or solo adventures.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka offers visa-free entry for Indians. Explore Colombo, the cultural triangle, and southern beaches. September is shoulder season with fewer tourists and lower prices.
Bhutan
Indians can enter Bhutan using just a passport or voter ID. Famous for monasteries, scenic valleys, and its Gross National Happiness philosophy, Bhutan is vibrant during September’s festival season.