  5 Stunning Visa-Free And Visa-On-Arrival Destinations For Indians To Travel

5 Stunning Visa-Free And Visa-On-Arrival Destinations For Indians To Travel

International travel has never been easier for Indian passport holders. Many countries now offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry, making quick getaways a breeze.

From tropical islands and beach escapes to mountain adventures and cultural hotspots, September 2025 is the perfect month for Indian travellers to explore the world without visa hassles.

By: Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Thailand
1/5

Thailand

Thailand’s visa-free scheme opens markets, beaches, and temples to Indian travellers.

Bali
2/5

Bali

Bali allows visa-free entry for Indians. Enjoy beaches, temples, rice terraces, and lively nightlife.

Mauritius
3/5

Mauritius

Indians can stay in Mauritius visa-free for up to 90 days. The island offers lagoons, coral reefs, and cultural diversity, ideal for honeymoons, family trips, or solo adventures.

Sri Lanka
4/5

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka offers visa-free entry for Indians. Explore Colombo, the cultural triangle, and southern beaches. September is shoulder season with fewer tourists and lower prices.

Bhutan
5/5

Bhutan

Indians can enter Bhutan using just a passport or voter ID. Famous for monasteries, scenic valleys, and its Gross National Happiness philosophy, Bhutan is vibrant during September’s festival season.

