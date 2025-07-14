LIVE TV


  • 5 Surprising Reasons Why We Crave Spicy Foods

5 Surprising Reasons Why We Crave Spicy Foods

Craving spicy foods? It might be more than just a taste preference. From cooling down your body to emotional triggers like depression or pregnancy cravings, your spicy food urge could reveal interesting health cues.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
You Are Feeling Overheated

When one eats spicy food, one sweats, and the resulting reaction, meant to cool the body, is triggered by sweating. On the other hand, in hot climates, it helps with body temperature regulation and gives relief from the heat.

You Are Pregnant

The changes in hormones can alter taste preferences and cravings during pregnancy. Spicy foods tickle the palate and may meet the altered sensory needs or digestion that occurs during pregnancy.

You Are Feeling Down

Capsaicin causes a rush of endorphins-maybe a temporary feeling of well-being, and perhaps even a temporary euphoric feeling, of course. Those feeling down on their luck may crave that blast of good feelings from sharp dishes.

You Are Congested

Spicy food is a good remedy to clear the nasal passages. Thin mucus. If you are sick or just stuffy, your body starts craving spicy meals for quick, natural unclogging.

You Are Depriving Yourself

They can be caused by any form of restriction, emotional hunger included, as one might call it. Spicy foods offer a bold flavor and a sense of satisfaction, especially when the meals have become bland and weakly controlled.

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider for personalized dietary or mental health guidance.

