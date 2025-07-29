  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series

Australia recently made history by completing a 5-0 T20I series whitewash against the West Indies, becoming only the second major team after India to accomplish this rare feat. Here is a look into 5 other teams to achive this feat,

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery
1/5

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series

India vs New Zealand 2020. India defeated New Zealand 5-0 in their own backyard in 2020. KL Rahul was the player of the series.

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery
2/5

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series

Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2020. The Malaysian National Cricket Team achieved this remarkable feat against Hong Kong in 2020.

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery
3/5

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series

Cayman Islands vs Bahamas 2022. Cayman Islands National cricket team whitewashed Bahamas 5-0 in T20I series.

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery
4/5

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series

Tanzania Cricket Team whitewashed Rwanda 5-0 in T20I series in 2022.

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery
5/5

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series

Spain National Cricket Team managed to achieve this feat against Croatia in 2024.

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery
5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery
5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery
5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?