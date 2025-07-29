5 Teams To Win All Matches in Five-Match T20I series
Australia recently made history by completing a 5-0 T20I series whitewash against the West Indies, becoming only the second major team after India to accomplish this rare feat. Here is a look into 5 other teams to achive this feat,
India vs New Zealand 2020. India defeated New Zealand 5-0 in their own backyard in 2020. KL Rahul was the player of the series.
Malaysia vs Hong Kong 2020. The Malaysian National Cricket Team achieved this remarkable feat against Hong Kong in 2020.
Cayman Islands vs Bahamas 2022. Cayman Islands National cricket team whitewashed Bahamas 5-0 in T20I series.
Tanzania Cricket Team whitewashed Rwanda 5-0 in T20I series in 2022.
Spain National Cricket Team managed to achieve this feat against Croatia in 2024.