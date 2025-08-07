LIVE TV
  • 5 Test Cricketers With Longest Careers

5 Test Cricketers With Longest Careers

Test cricket has seen a few remarkable careers stretch across decades. England’s Wilfred Rhodes tops the list with a span of over 30 years, followed by Brian Close and Frank Woolley. West Indies legend George Headley and India’s Sachin Tendulkar complete the top five, each with careers lasting over 24 years. Their longevity reflects endurance, adaptability, and elite performance over time.

1/5

Wilfred Rhodes

England's Wilfred Rhodes played test cricket for over 30 years from 1899 to 1930 (WW1 interruption) and still holds the record of longest career in this format.

2/5

Brian Close

England's Brian Close played test cricket from 1949 to 1976, a career spanning more than 26 years.

3/5

Frank Woolley

England's Frank Woolley played test cricket for 25 years and 13 days from 1909 to 1934 (WW1 interruption)

4/5

George Headley

West Indies' George Headley played test cricket from 1930 to 1954 with a career spanning 24 years and 10 days.

5/5

Sachin Tendulkar

India's Sachin Tendulkar played test cricket for 24 years and 1 day from 1989 to 2013.

