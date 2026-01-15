LIVE TV
  5 Things to Do Before Bed for Better Skin to Reduce Acne and Dryness

5 Things to Do Before Bed for Better Skin to Reduce Acne and Dryness

A healthy bedtime routine helps your skin repair and glow naturally. What you do before sleeping directly affects skin hydration texture and overall appearance. Follow these five simple habits every night for better skin results.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 15, 2026 11:29:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Clean Your Face Properly
1/6
Clean Your Face Properly

Clean Your Face Properly

Washing your face before bed removes dirt oil and makeup residue. Clean skin allows pores to breathe and prevents breakouts while you sleep. Always use a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type.

Follow a Night Skincare Routine
2/6
Credit: Freepik

Follow a Night Skincare Routine

Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself. Applying serum moisturizer and eye cream helps nourish the skin deeply. This routine supports skin renewal and improves texture by morning.

Stay Hydrated Before Sleeping
3/6
Credit: freepik

Stay Hydrated Before Sleeping

Drinking water before bed keeps your skin hydrated from within. Proper hydration reduces dryness and improves skin glow. Herbal tea can also calm the skin and body before sleep.

Use a Clean Pillowcase
4/6
(Image Credit-Pinterest)

Use a Clean Pillowcase

A clean pillowcase prevents bacteria buildup that can cause acne. Changing pillowcases regularly helps reduce skin irritation. Soft fabrics are better for protecting facial skin overnight.

Get Enough Sleep
5/6
Picture Credit: AI)

Get Enough Sleep

Quality sleep allows your skin to heal and regenerate. Proper rest reduces dark circles puffiness and dullness. Sleeping well supports collagen production for youthful skin.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional skincare or medical advice.

