5 Things to Do Before Bed for Better Skin to Reduce Acne and Dryness
A healthy bedtime routine helps your skin repair and glow naturally. What you do before sleeping directly affects skin hydration texture and overall appearance. Follow these five simple habits every night for better skin results.
Clean Your Face Properly
Washing your face before bed removes dirt oil and makeup residue. Clean skin allows pores to breathe and prevents breakouts while you sleep. Always use a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type.
Follow a Night Skincare Routine
Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself. Applying serum moisturizer and eye cream helps nourish the skin deeply. This routine supports skin renewal and improves texture by morning.
Stay Hydrated Before Sleeping
Drinking water before bed keeps your skin hydrated from within. Proper hydration reduces dryness and improves skin glow. Herbal tea can also calm the skin and body before sleep.
Use a Clean Pillowcase
A clean pillowcase prevents bacteria buildup that can cause acne. Changing pillowcases regularly helps reduce skin irritation. Soft fabrics are better for protecting facial skin overnight.
Get Enough Sleep
Quality sleep allows your skin to heal and regenerate. Proper rest reduces dark circles puffiness and dullness. Sleeping well supports collagen production for youthful skin.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional skincare or medical advice.