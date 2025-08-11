LIVE TV
  • 5 Things to Know Before Getting a Parrot Fish as a Pet or Aquarium Addition

5 Things to Know Before Getting a Parrot Fish as a Pet or Aquarium Addition

Parrot fish are vibrant and fascinating aquarium pets, but they require specific care to thrive. From their diet needs and tank size to their compatibility with other fish, there are important factors to consider before getting one. Learn these five key things to ensure your parrot fish lives a healthy, stress-free life.

August 11, 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
1/6

Tank Size and Environment

Parrot fish grow up to 8 inches and need a large, spacious tank with many hiding places like caves and plants in order to limit territorial behavior and stress.

2/6

Water Quality and Conditions

Parrot fish need clean and healthy water with pH levels between 6.5–7.4 and temperatures around 75–80 F. You need good filtration and to do regular water changes to maintain that high water quality and to keep ammonia and nitrates from building up to toxic levels.

3/6

Feeding and Diet

Parrot fish should be fed many different types of food including quality pellets, vegetables a couple of times a week and one frozen food treat a week. Feed fish only what they can consume in a couple of minutes, and avoid overfeeding to maintain water quality and to keep your fish healthy.

4/6

Compatibility and Tank Mates

Parrot fish are generally peaceful fish but can be territorial. They can be kept with other calm fish like mollies or platies. If tank mates are labeled as semi-aggressive or aggressive, then it is probably best to not keep parrot fish with those species, keeping in mind the size bio-load of the fish in your tank, and avoid overcrowding your tank with occupants to help avoid aggressive behaviors.

5/6

Unique Physical Traits and Breeding

Parrot fish are hybrids and some of their physical characteristics, including mouth shape, will affect feeding. Because parrot fish are hybrids, they typically cannot breed naturally which means that even with males and females, we shouldn't expect baby fish.

6/6

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional veterinary or aquarist advice.

