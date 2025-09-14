5 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Won Hearts With Her Saree Looks
Miss India 1994 runner up, an actress with impeccable acting skills, timeless beauty, these are some of the few words that we can use to describe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of the phenomenal actresses in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has impressed the audiences with her performances in many films including Dhoom 2, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar etc. She also stays a foot forward when it comes to showcasing ethereal fashion sense. This space articulates 5 moments when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked drop-dead gorgeous with her looks in saree.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credit- x.com/Aishwaryaraiyan)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a diva in this black saree.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credit- www.instagram.com/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave the audiences a glimpse of her festive looks as she donned a red saree complimenting with a golden border.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credit- x.com/modelsdiaryy)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks resplendent in a yellow saree which she wore for the Cannes film festival organized in 2002.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credit- x.com/Aishwaryaraiyan)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a symbol of timeless elegance in this picture where she wore a sabyasachi saree.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credit- (x.com/BibaswanM)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks beautiful wearing a pink saree in a still from Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in white saree (Photo Credit- x.com/sudheermax)
Disclaimer: The images and information used in this photo gallery are sourced from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's official Instagram account and also some of her fan accounts. We do not claim ownership of any pictures. All content is intended for informational and educational purposes only.