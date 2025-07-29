5 Times Gautam Gambhir Lost His Cool: A Look Back At His On-Field Outbursts
Gautam Gambhir lost his temper again recently, this time during India’s practice at The Oval. The team wasn’t happy with the practice pitch, and things got worse when head groundsman Lee Fortis got into an argument with Gambhir.
The pitch was wet, and the Indian team asked for a better one. But their request was turned down. On top of that, Fortis reportedly told Gambhir and his team where they should not stand near the pitch. That didn’t go down well, and a loud argument followed.
This isn’t the first time Gambhir has been in the middle of a fight on the field. Let’s look at five moments when he lost his cool in the past.
Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli Clash – IPL 2013
Kohli was walking back to the dugout after getting out. Gambhir celebrated loudly, which upset Kohli. He turned back to say something, and both players walked up to each other. Players from both sides had to pull them apart.
Elbow Fight with Shane Watson – 2008
During the 2008 Border-Gavaskar series, Gambhir had another angry moment. Shane Watson from Australia was teasing him on the field. At one point, Watson elbowed Gambhir while running. Gambhir didn’t stay quiet. He hit Watson back with his own elbow. This act got Gambhir a one-match ban.
Clash with Kamran Akmal – 2010 Asia Cup
In the 2010 Asia Cup in Dambulla, Gambhir and Kamran Akmal got into an argument after a loud appeal. The two started shouting at each other. Things looked like they would get out of control. MS Dhoni, who was at the other end, stepped in along with the umpires to calm both players down.
Gambhir vs Kohli – IPL 2023 Fight
During an IPL 2023 game, Gambhir, who was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, got into a big fight with Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bangalore. After the match, both players were seen shouting and walking toward each other. Their teammates had to step in to stop the argument from getting worse. Fans quickly remembered their old fight from earlier IPL seasons.
Fight with Afridi – 2007 ODI Match
In a 2007 ODI in Kanpur against Pakistan, Gambhir and Shahid Afridi had a clash on the field. They ran into each other during a run, and that led to both shouting at each other. The home crowd cheered for Gambhir. The umpire had to come in and stop the fight before it got worse.