5 Times Gautam Gambhir Lost His Cool: A Look Back At His On-Field Outbursts

Gautam Gambhir lost his temper again recently, this time during India’s practice at The Oval. The team wasn’t happy with the practice pitch, and things got worse when head groundsman Lee Fortis got into an argument with Gambhir.

The pitch was wet, and the Indian team asked for a better one. But their request was turned down. On top of that, Fortis reportedly told Gambhir and his team where they should not stand near the pitch. That didn’t go down well, and a loud argument followed.

This isn’t the first time Gambhir has been in the middle of a fight on the field. Let’s look at five moments when he lost his cool in the past.