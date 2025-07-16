LIVE TV
  Your Next Obsession Awaits: 5 Top Anime To Binge On Crunchyroll Right Now!

Your Next Obsession Awaits: 5 Top Anime To Binge On Crunchyroll Right Now!

A ride across epic battles, spiritual philosophies, and unforgettable characters. Anime is world-building, and it has drawn millions. The ingenious saga of a death god’s notebook to ardently fighting for the existence of humankind, all deserve the highest praise for their style of animation and story craft. That being said, Crunchyroll remains the premiere anime site, boasting some of the rare gems. However, whether you are an original character or new here, prepare yourself for an intriguing matrix that will develop thoughts, tug at your heartstrings, and keep you glued to your screen. Get your popcorn ready because these are not mere shows. This is an experience!

By: Tisha Chaudhary Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Image Credit - Pinterest
1/5

Death Note

A high school genius, Light Yagami, discovers a supernatural notebook that kills anyone whose name is written in it. He embarks on a moral crusade to rid the world of criminals, sparking a thrilling cat and mouse game with a brilliant detective known only as L.

Image Credit - Pinterest
2/5

One Piece

It is a tale of Rubber-footed boy Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates embarking on a perilous journey across the perilous Grand Line, filled with unwavering freedom, dreams, and friendship. Their goal was to locate the fabled One Piece treasure and help Luffy become the Pirate King.

Image Credit - Pinterest
3/5

Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki gains the powers of a Soul Reaper, tasked with guiding departed souls and battling malevolent spirits known as Hollows. He's thrust into a vibrant, spiritual world filled with fierce sword fights, ancient mysteries, and a compelling struggle between worlds.

Image Credit - Pinterest
4/5

Attack On Titan

Humanity lives within colossal walls to protect themselves from man-eating giants called Titans. When the walls are breached, young Eren Yeager vows to eradicate all Titans, leading to a dark, complex narrative filled with shocking revelations, brutal action, and profound philosophical questions about freedom and sacrifice.

Image Credit - Pinterest
5/5

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

After his family is slaughtered by demons and his sister Nezuko is turned into one, Tanjiro Kamado embarks on a perilous journey to become a Demon Slayer. With stunning animation and breathtaking fight sequences, it's a poignant story of family bonds, resilience, and unwavering determination against evil.

Your Next Obsession Awaits: 5 Top Anime To Binge On Crunchyroll Right Now!

