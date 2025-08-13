5 Traditional South Indian Hair Care Hacks You’ll Wish You Knew Sooner

Fenugreek Seed Treatment

Fenugreek (methi) seeds are not only good for hair but also for skin. It does wonders for both as they are rich in nutrients like Vitamin C and iron. How to use it: Soak fenugreek seeds overnight and grind them into paste. Now apply it all over your scalp and leave it for 30-60 minutes. This remedy is best to treat dandruff, prevent dryness, and improve skin texture.