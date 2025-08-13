LIVE TV
  5 Traditional South Indian Hair Care Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

5 Traditional South Indian Hair Care Hacks You’ll Wish You Knew Sooner

South Indian men or women are often admired for their long, thick, and black hair. The shine, the volume, and their healthy hair are worth the hype. But what is the secret they use? Let’s pay a visit to their 5 simple traditional methods, carved out from their kitchen and garden, that will strengthen your roots, prevent breakage, and make your hair healthy. 

August 13, 2025
1/6

Oil Massage with Coconut and Curry Leaves

You have heard that coconut oil is a staple in South Indian hair care. But the magic ingredient is curry leaves that reduce hair fall, prevent premature greying, and even help in hair growth. How to use it: warm the coconut oil and add fresh curry leaves. Cool it a little and massage it into your scalp. You can also leave it overnight for better results.

2/6

Shikakai Hair Wash

Shikakai is also known as ‘Fruit for Hair’ as it’s a traditional ingredient used as a natural hair cleanser. Shikakai gently removes the dirt, impurities, and oil from the hair. The best part? It does not remove moisture from your hair, leaving it dry and your scalp itchy. It strengthens your roots and helps them grow.

3/6

Hibiscus Flower & Leaf Hair Pack

South Indians use the Hibiscus flowers and leaves hair pack to provide nourishment to the hair. They are rich in vitamins and amino acids that reduce hair fall and add shine to the hair. How to make the paste: Take hibiscus flowers and leaves and grind them into a paste. Now apply the pack from top to bottom.

4/6

Fenugreek Seed Treatment

Fenugreek (methi) seeds are not only good for hair but also for skin. It does wonders for both as they are rich in nutrients like Vitamin C and iron. How to use it: Soak fenugreek seeds overnight and grind them into paste. Now apply it all over your scalp and leave it for 30-60 minutes. This remedy is best to treat dandruff, prevent dryness, and improve skin texture.

5/6

Rice Water Rinse

You have heard a lot about the rice water and connected it to Koreans, but let us tell you, South Indians have been using this rice water remedy for years. They use it as a final rinse after hair wash as it strengthens hair, reduces frizz, and improves shine.

6/6

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and is based on traditional hair care practices commonly followed in South India. Results may vary from person to person depending on hair type and condition. Always do a patch test before trying any new ingredient to check for allergies.

