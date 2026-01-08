LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Vegetarian Soups That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy During the Cold Season

5 Vegetarian Soups That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy During the Cold Season

When the temperatures drop nothing feels better than a steaming bowl of soup. Not only are veg soups comforting but they are also packed with nutrients that boost immunity and keep you energized during the chilly months. Here are five delicious vegetarian soups perfect for winter.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 8, 2026 13:35:21 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Classic Tomato Basil Soup
1/6
5 Vegetarian Soups That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy During the Cold Season

Classic Tomato Basil Soup

A timeless favorite, this creamy tomato basil soup is tangy, flavorful, and easy to make. Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, it helps fight winter colds. Serve with whole-grain bread for a wholesome meal.

You Might Be Interested In
Creamy Pumpkin Soup
2/6

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Rich, velvety, and slightly sweet, pumpkin soup is perfect for cold evenings. It is high in fiber and vitamin A, promoting good vision and immunity. A hint of nutmeg or cinnamon adds an extra wintery touch.

Minestrone Soup
3/6

Minestrone Soup

This hearty Italian soup is loaded with vegetables, beans, and pasta, making it a filling winter meal. It’s also highly versatile, you can swap ingredients based on what’s in season.

You Might Be Interested In
Spinach and Lentil Soup
4/6

Spinach and Lentil Soup

A protein packed, iron rich soup that keeps you full and energized. Spinach adds a fresh taste, while lentils provide warmth and satiety.

Carrot Ginger Soup
5/6

Carrot Ginger Soup

A bright, slightly spicy soup that combines the sweetness of carrots with the warmth of ginger. It aids digestion and has anti inflammatory benefits perfect for winter wellness.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

These recipes are for general wellness purposes and are not a substitute for medical advice.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS