LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Viral Healthy Recipes That Taste Good and Are Easy to Make

5 Viral Healthy Recipes That Taste Good and Are Easy to Make

Healthy food doesn’t have to be boring or tasteless. Some viral recipes actually live up to the hype by being easy to make, nutritious, and genuinely delicious. If you’re tired of trying “trending” foods that don’t satisfy, these healthy viral recipes are truly worth adding to your routine.

Published By: Published: January 7, 2026 13:08:54 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Protein-Packed Smoothie Bowl
1/6
5 Viral Healthy Recipes That Taste Good and Are Easy to Make

Protein-Packed Smoothie Bowl

This colourful bowl is loaded with fruits, nuts, and seeds, making it both filling and nutritious. It’s perfect for breakfast when you want something healthy but Instagram-worthy.

You Might Be Interested In
Oats Chilla with Veggie Filling
2/6

Oats Chilla with Veggie Filling

A desi favourite that went viral for the right reasons—high fibre, low oil, and super satisfying. It keeps you full for hours and is easy to customise with veggies.

Chia Seed Pudding
3/6

Chia Seed Pudding

This overnight recipe became popular because it’s effortless and great for digestion. Light, refreshing, and ideal for busy mornings or late-night cravings.

You Might Be Interested In
Avocado Toast with Indian Toppings
4/6

Avocado Toast with Indian Toppings

A viral classic that actually delivers on health benefits like good fats and energy. Add tomatoes, chilli flakes, or even paneer for an Indian twist.

One-Pan Roasted Veggie Bowl
5/6
Credit: unsplash

One-Pan Roasted Veggie Bowl

Simple veggies roasted with basic spices turned into a viral meal prep hero. It’s nutritious, flavourful, and perfect for clean eating without boredom.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is for general informational purposes only. Nutritional needs may vary from person to person, and these recipes are not intended to replace professional dietary or medical advice. Always consider your personal health requirements and consult a qualified expert if needed before making significant changes to your diet.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS