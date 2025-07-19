5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics
Gen Z in India is embracing bold, expressive beauty trends, and lipsticks are leading the way. This photo gallery highlights 5 viral lip shades that are currently trending in their makeup collections. From the rich and retro Cherry Cola Red to the soft and subtle Peachy Nude, each shade represents a unique style. Glossy Mauve adds glam, while Soft Coral Crush brings summer vibes, and Plum Brown is perfect for bold looks. Seen across Instagram reels and YouTube shorts, these lip colours are more than makeup; they are all confidence in a swipe.
Peachy Nude
This soft, warm nude with peach hints gives a fresh, everyday look. Perfect for that “clean girl” aesthetic.
Glossy Mauve
A purple-pink shade with a high-shine finish that’s been making waves on Instagram stories and GRWM reels
Soft Coral Crush
This tropical-inspired coral lip shade is perfect for summer days, beach selfies, and dopamine dressing looks.
Plum Brown Perfection
A Y2K-meets-euphoria vibe—this moody plum shade with brown undertones is a go-to for night outs and glam reels.
Cherry Cola Red
A bold, rich red shade with deep brown undertones, this '90s revival shade is trending across TikTok for its edgy yet wearable vibe.