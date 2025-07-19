5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics

Gen Z in India is embracing bold, expressive beauty trends, and lipsticks are leading the way. This photo gallery highlights 5 viral lip shades that are currently trending in their makeup collections. From the rich and retro Cherry Cola Red to the soft and subtle Peachy Nude, each shade represents a unique style. Glossy Mauve adds glam, while Soft Coral Crush brings summer vibes, and Plum Brown is perfect for bold looks. Seen across Instagram reels and YouTube shorts, these lip colours are more than makeup; they are all confidence in a swipe.