LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics

5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics

Gen Z in India is embracing bold, expressive beauty trends, and lipsticks are leading the way. This photo gallery highlights 5 viral lip shades that are currently trending in their makeup collections. From the rich and retro Cherry Cola Red to the soft and subtle Peachy Nude, each shade represents a unique style. Glossy Mauve adds glam, while Soft Coral Crush brings summer vibes, and Plum Brown is perfect for bold looks. Seen across Instagram reels and YouTube shorts, these lip colours are more than makeup; they are all confidence in a swipe.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Viral Lip Shades - Photo Gallery
1/5

Peachy Nude

This soft, warm nude with peach hints gives a fresh, everyday look. Perfect for that “clean girl” aesthetic.

5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery
2/5

Glossy Mauve

A purple-pink shade with a high-shine finish that’s been making waves on Instagram stories and GRWM reels

5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery
3/5

Soft Coral Crush

This tropical-inspired coral lip shade is perfect for summer days, beach selfies, and dopamine dressing looks.

5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery
4/5

Plum Brown Perfection

A Y2K-meets-euphoria vibe—this moody plum shade with brown undertones is a go-to for night outs and glam reels.

5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery
5/5

Cherry Cola Red

A bold, rich red shade with deep brown undertones, this '90s revival shade is trending across TikTok for its edgy yet wearable vibe.

5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery
5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery
5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery
5 Viral Lip Shades That Are Dominating Gen Z Makeup Bags: In Pics - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?