  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series

5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series

Shubman Gill, 25, etched his name in the history books by breaking Gary Sobers’ long-standing record for the most runs by a captain in an away Test series. He achieved the feat with his first run of the day. Gill was later dismissed for 21, taking his series tally to 743 runs in nine innings at an average of 82.55, including four centuries.

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery
1/5

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill now holds the record for most runs for a visiting captain in a single test series. He has scored 743 in 5 matches so far in the ongoing Ind-Eng test series.

5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery
2/5

Gary Sobers

The West Indian captain scored 722 runs in 5 matches in 1966 against England.

5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery
3/5

Greame Smith

The South African captain scored 714 runs in 5 matches in 2003 against England.

5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery
4/5

Leonard Hutton

Leonard Hutton scored 677 runs in 5 matches against West Indies in 1954 test series.

5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery
5/5

Clive Lloyd

Clive Lloyd scored 636 runs in 5 matches against India in 1974-75 test series.

Tags:

5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery
5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery
5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery
5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?