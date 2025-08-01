5 Visiting Captains With Most Runs In A Test Series
Shubman Gill, 25, etched his name in the history books by breaking Gary Sobers’ long-standing record for the most runs by a captain in an away Test series. He achieved the feat with his first run of the day. Gill was later dismissed for 21, taking his series tally to 743 runs in nine innings at an average of 82.55, including four centuries.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill now holds the record for most runs for a visiting captain in a single test series. He has scored 743 in 5 matches so far in the ongoing Ind-Eng test series.
Gary Sobers
The West Indian captain scored 722 runs in 5 matches in 1966 against England.
Greame Smith
The South African captain scored 714 runs in 5 matches in 2003 against England.
Leonard Hutton
Leonard Hutton scored 677 runs in 5 matches against West Indies in 1954 test series.
Clive Lloyd
Clive Lloyd scored 636 runs in 5 matches against India in 1974-75 test series.