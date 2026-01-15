LIVE TV
  5 Weird and Expensive Foods Around the World That Cost a Fortune and Shock Food Lovers

5 Weird and Expensive Foods Around the World That Cost a Fortune and Shock Food Lovers

Around the world, some foods are not just about taste but about rarity, risk, and luxury. From ingredients that grow underground to dishes that can be dangerous if cooked incorrectly, these foods may seem weird or unusual, yet they cost a fortune. Their high prices are driven by limited availability, complex preparation methods, and cultural significance.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 15, 2026 17:54:21 IST
Follow us on
Google News
White Truffles
White Truffles

White Truffles

Price: Up to ₹5–8 lakh per kg
These rare fungi grow underground and are mostly found in Italy. They have a strong aroma and cannot be farmed, making them very rare.

Kopi Luwak Coffee
Kopi Luwak Coffee

Price: Around ₹40,000–₹70,000 per kg
This coffee is made from beans eaten and excreted by a civet cat. The digestion process is believed to enhance flavor.

Gold-Covered Food (24K Edible Gold)
Gold-Covered Food (24K Edible Gold)

Price: ₹5,000–₹10,000 per gram
Used on desserts like ice creams, pizzas, and sweets. Gold adds no taste but symbolizes luxury.

Fugu (Poisonous Pufferfish)
Fugu (Poisonous Pufferfish)

Price: ₹15,000–₹30,000 per plate
A Japanese delicacy that can be deadly if prepared incorrectly. Only licensed chefs are allowed to cook it.

Bird’s Nest Soup
Bird’s Nest Soup

Price: ₹2–3 lakh per kg
Made from the saliva nests of swiftlet birds. It is believed to improve skin and health.

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and educational purposes only. Prices and availability may vary based on location and market demand.

