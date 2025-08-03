5 West Indian Bowlers With Most wickets in T20I
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder made history on Sunday (August 03) by surpassing Dwayne Bravo’s long-standing record during the second T20I against Pakistan at Central Broward Regional Park. With this milestone, Holder now tops the list of West Indies’ leading T20I wicket-takers. Here’s a look at the top five.
1/5
Jason Holder
Jason Holder is now the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in T20I. He has grabbed so far 81 wickets in 74 matches.
2/5
Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo has taken a total of 78 wickets in 91 matches from 2006-2021.
3/5
Akeal Hosein
Akeal Hosein has grabbed 72 wickets 77 matches for West Indies so far.
4/5
Romario Shepherd
Romario Shepherd has taken 64 wickets in T20I for West Indies in 62 matches.
5/5
Alzarri Joseph
Alzarri Joseph has taken a total of 62 wickets in 45 matches so far.