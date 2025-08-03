5 West Indian Bowlers With Most wickets in T20I

  • Home>
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder made history on Sunday (August 03) by surpassing Dwayne Bravo’s long-standing record during the second T20I against Pakistan at Central Broward Regional Park. With this milestone, Holder now tops the list of West Indies’ leading T20I wicket-takers. Here’s a look at the top five.

By: Last Updated: August 3, 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
1/5

Jason Holder

Jason Holder is now the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in T20I. He has grabbed so far 81 wickets in 74 matches.

2/5

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has taken a total of 78 wickets in 91 matches from 2006-2021.

3/5

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has grabbed 72 wickets 77 matches for West Indies so far.

4/5

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd has taken 64 wickets in T20I for West Indies in 62 matches.

5/5

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph has taken a total of 62 wickets in 45 matches so far.

