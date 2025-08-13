LIVE TV
  • 5 Wicketkeeper Captains With Most Tons In ODI Cricket

5 Wicketkeeper Captains With Most Tons In ODI Cricket

MS Dhoni leads the list of wicketkeeper captains with the most ODI centuries, having scored six hundreds for India. West Indies’ Shai Hope follows closely with five centuries. South Africa’s AB de Villiers has four, while New Zealand’s Tom Latham and USA’s Monank Patel each have two centuries as wicketkeeper captains.

1/5

MS Dhoni

India's MS Dhoni holds the record of scoring most ODI tons as a wicketkeeper batter. He has scored 6 tons as a captain.

2/5

Shai Hope

West Indies Shai Hope has scored 5 centuries in ODI as a captain cum wicketkeeper.

3/5

Ab de Villiers

South Africa's Ab de Villiers scored 4 tons in ODI as a wicketkeeper captain.

4/5

Tom Latham

New Zealand's Tom Latham scored two centuries as a wicketkeeper and captain in ODIs.

5/5

Monank Patel

USA's Monank Patel scored two centuries in ODI while being a wicketkeeper as well as captain.

