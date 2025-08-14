LIVE TV
  • 5 Youngest Bowlers To Take Four-Wicket Haul In T20Is (Full Member Nations)

5 Youngest Bowlers To Take Four-Wicket Haul In T20Is (Full Member Nations)

South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka became the youngest bowler from a Full Member nation to take a four-wicket haul in T20 Internationals, achieving the feat at just 19 years and 124 days against Australia in 2025. He joins a talented list that includes Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Wasim, Mustafizur Rahman, and Lungi Ngidi — all making their mark in T20Is before turning 21.

1/5

Kwena Maphaka

Kwena Maphaka holds the record of being the youngest player to take a four-wicket haul against a full member nation in a T20I. He took 4-20 against Australia at the age of 19 years, 124 Days in 2025.

2/5

Wayne Parnell

South Africa's Wayne Parnell took 4-13 against West Indies at the age of 19 Years, 318 Days in 2009.

3/5

Mohammad Wasim

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim took 4-40 against West Indies in 2021 at the age of 20 Years, 202 Days.

4/5

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman took 5-22 against New Zealand in 2016 at the age of 20 Years, 202 Days.

5/5

Lungi Ngidi

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi took 4-19 against Sri Lanka at the age 20 Years, 299 Days in 2017.

