5 Youngest Bowlers To Take Four-Wicket Haul In T20Is (Full Member Nations)

South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka became the youngest bowler from a Full Member nation to take a four-wicket haul in T20 Internationals, achieving the feat at just 19 years and 124 days against Australia in 2025. He joins a talented list that includes Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Wasim, Mustafizur Rahman, and Lungi Ngidi — all making their mark in T20Is before turning 21.