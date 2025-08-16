LIVE TV
  • 5 Youngest Captains of England (Men’s Cricket)

5 Youngest Captains of England (Men’s Cricket)

England has a long history of appointing young leaders in men’s cricket. Monty Bowden holds the record as the youngest, captaining a Test at just 23 years and 144 days in 1889. Ivo Bligh followed closely in 1882, while Ian Botham led the ODI side in 1980 at 24.  Here is a peek inside 5 youngest captains of England. 

August 16, 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
1/5

Monty Bowden

Monty Bowden is the youngest captain of England till date. He captained England in tests at the age of 23 years 144 days against South Africa in 1889.

2/5

Ivo Bligh

Ivo Bligh captained England in tests at the age of 23 years 292 days against Australia in 1882.

3/5

Ian Botham

Ian Botham captained England in ODI at the age of 24 years 186 days against West Indies in 1980.

4/5

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan captained England at the age of 24 years 349 days in ODI in 2011.

5/5

Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook captained England in T20I against South Africa at the age of 24 years 325 days.

