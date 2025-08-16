5 Youngest Captains of England (Men’s Cricket)
England has a long history of appointing young leaders in men’s cricket. Monty Bowden holds the record as the youngest, captaining a Test at just 23 years and 144 days in 1889. Ivo Bligh followed closely in 1882, while Ian Botham led the ODI side in 1980 at 24. Here is a peek inside 5 youngest captains of England.
Monty Bowden
Monty Bowden is the youngest captain of England till date. He captained England in tests at the age of 23 years 144 days against South Africa in 1889.
Ivo Bligh
Ivo Bligh captained England in tests at the age of 23 years 292 days against Australia in 1882.
Ian Botham
Ian Botham captained England in ODI at the age of 24 years 186 days against West Indies in 1980.
Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan captained England at the age of 24 years 349 days in ODI in 2011.
Alastair Cook
Alastair Cook captained England in T20I against South Africa at the age of 24 years 325 days.