Controversy Knocks: 5 Creators’ Legal Battles
Some popular YouTubers have faced controversy and legal troubles due to their content, behavior, or statements, leading to public backlash, legal action, and consequences for their careers. These incidents highlight the importance of responsible content creation and the potential consequences of online actions.
Samay Raina
A comedian and YouTube talent show host, Samay Raina faced legal trouble alongside Ranveer Allahbadia for the same controversy. His show "India's Got Latent" was taken down from YouTube due to the backlash, but has since returned on a new clips channel.
Ranveer Allahbadia
Known for his podcast "The Ranveer Show," Ranveer faced massive backlash and legal action for a controversial remark on Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent". He was accused of promoting obscenity and faced an FIR filed by the Guwahati Police. Ranveer later apologized for his comment, stating it was a lapse in judgment.
CarryMinati
Faced backlash for his roast video "YouTube vs TikTok - The End" and was accused of promoting toxicity and harassment.
Bhuvan Bam
Faced criticism for mocking a Nepali tragedy on Instagram and apologized for his insensitive post. Earlier content was criticized for sexist humor and stereotypes.
Apoorva Makhija
Apoorva Makhija faced controversy for her comments on "India's Got Latent," leading to FIRs and NCW summons for spreading obscenity. She received rape and death threats and lost endorsement deals. Recently, she was involved in another incident at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris, sparking mixed reactions online.
Disclaimer: The information provided about YouTuber controversies is for general awareness and may not be exhaustive or definitive. Opinions on controversies vary, and some issues may be subjective or context-dependent. We are not promoting any sort of misbehavior as shown in their controversies.