56 Days Review: OTT Release Date, Time, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia Seductive Psychological Thriller

56 Days Review: The much-anticipated thriller 56 Days is finally here, bringing together Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia in a gripping story packed with suspense, secrets, and unexpected twists. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, the series dives deep into a relationship that takes a dark turn under extraordinary circumstances. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch 56 Days in India, when to watch 56 Days in India, cast, story, total episode, and more.