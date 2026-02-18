56 Days Review: OTT Release Date, Time, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia Seductive Psychological Thriller
56 Days Review: The much-anticipated thriller 56 Days is finally here, bringing together Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia in a gripping story packed with suspense, secrets, and unexpected twists. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, the series dives deep into a relationship that takes a dark turn under extraordinary circumstances. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch 56 Days in India, when to watch 56 Days in India, cast, story, total episode, and more.
56 Days: Release Date
56 Days is set to release on February 18, 2026 on the major OTT platform. With its intense narrative, layered performances, and edge-of-the-seat storytelling, 56 Days promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.
56 Days: Release Platform
56 Days will premiere on OTT platform Prime Video, making fans excited to watch the slick thriller series.
56 Days: Release Time
56 Days will launch at 12 am PT and 3 am ET in the United States. Meanwhile, viewers can watch 56 Days in India at 1:30 pm IST.
56 Days Cast
56 Days cast members include Dova Cameron, Avan Jogia, Karla Souza, Megan Peta Hill, and Dorian Missick.
56 Days Story
56 Days follows Ciara and Oliver, whose relationship becomes part of a police investigation after a body is discovered. The investigation begins to reveal some twisted secrets that affect their relationship.
56 Days: Review
56 Days shifts between a murder probe and the intense romance that led up to it. Its structure is designed for easy binge-watching, with a sleek and measured tone. Even when the storytelling stumbles, the show stays engaging, thanks largely to the chemistry at its core.