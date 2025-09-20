6 A-List Celebrities With Secret Side Hustles You Won’t Believe
Many A-list celebrities earn more than just their main gigs through surprising side hustles. From investing in startups and launching fashion lines to running restaurants or producing indie films, these stars show creativity and business acumen beyond Hollywood. These secret ventures not only diversify income but reveal hidden passions and entrepreneurial spirits. Fans are often amazed to discover the unusual, unexpected ways their favorite stars stay busy and build wealth off-screen.
George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila
Co-founded a tequila company that sold for nearly $1 billion, proving his business acumen beyond acting.
Dolly Parton’s Dollywood
Besides singing, Dolly owns a theme park in Tennessee, blending entertainment with tourism and entrepreneurial success.
Cardi B’s Music Career Start
Once a supermarket cashier, Cardi B transitioned to rap stardom with an unexpected early hustle in retail.
Meghan Markle’s Calligraphy
Before royalty, Meghan taught calligraphy and crafted wedding invitations, monetizing her artistic, elegant penmanship skill beautifully.
Steve Buscemi’s Firefighter Work
Even after fame, Buscemi volunteered as a firefighter, showing dedication and a heroic side hustle beyond Hollywood glamour.
Whoopi Goldberg’s Mortuary Makeup
Whoopi once worked prepping deceased individuals for funerals, an unusual but skilled side job before becoming a star.
Disclaimer
This article highlights publicly known or reported celebrity side hustles for entertainment purposes. Income, involvement, and business details may vary. Always verify through official sources for accuracy.